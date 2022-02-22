Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.85.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.77. 259,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,481. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

