Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

