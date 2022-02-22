Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $390.50 and last traded at $390.50. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.16.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

