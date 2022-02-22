Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.37. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 64,645 shares trading hands.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

