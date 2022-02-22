SaTT 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,747.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $41,747.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

