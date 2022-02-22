Savix (SVX) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Savix has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005346 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $124,841.38 and approximately $6,882.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 138,645 coins and its circulating supply is 61,415 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

