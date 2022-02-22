SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.24.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

