Scala (XLA) Market Cap Hits $733,417.45

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Scala has a market cap of $733,417.45 and approximately $2,334.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

