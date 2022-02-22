Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) PT Lowered to 400.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 450.00 to 400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBSNF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

