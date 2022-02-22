Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque Sells 10,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre Chereque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,929,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,705. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after buying an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

