Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425,583 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alcoa worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

NYSE AA traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 165,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,753. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

