Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $51.66 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,879,000 after buying an additional 128,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.86. 73,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $195.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

