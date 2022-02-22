Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,913 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of PulteGroup worth $58,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 29,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

