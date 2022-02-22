Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 308,761 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,761 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 497,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

