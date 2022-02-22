Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $24.63 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 28,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,712. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.