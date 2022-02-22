Schroders’ (SDR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.98) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.32) to GBX 3,930 ($53.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.67) to GBX 3,544 ($48.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.51).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,205 ($43.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($53.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,423.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.04. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

