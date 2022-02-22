Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 11,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,106. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.