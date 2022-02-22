Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

