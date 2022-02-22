Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

SCHV stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

