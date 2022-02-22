Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.35. 2,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

