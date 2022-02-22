Scotiabank Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

