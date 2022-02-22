Scotiabank Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.