Scott C. Mitchell Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MYFW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

