Scott C. Mitchell Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

