Scott C. Mitchell Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
