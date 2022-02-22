Scrypta (LYRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $96,153.97 and $75.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,228,060 coins and its circulating supply is 20,228,060 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

