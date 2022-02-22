Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $189,000,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97.

STX stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

