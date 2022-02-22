Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.20. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 42,092 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

