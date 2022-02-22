Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 99683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The stock has a market cap of $764.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 151.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 3,563,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

