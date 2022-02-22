Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.90

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.90 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 1106320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.37).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel bought 19,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($28,180.17).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

