Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.