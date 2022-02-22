ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $135,264.44 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,941. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.59, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.