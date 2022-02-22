ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $556.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

