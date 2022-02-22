Shadows (DOWS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,952.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Shadows has a market cap of $1.57 million and $96,952.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00109620 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

