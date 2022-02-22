ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 20%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 228,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 126,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.77 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

