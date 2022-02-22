Share Repurchase Plan Approved by Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Board

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

RRC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

