Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $349,157.94

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $349,157.94 and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

