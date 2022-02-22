SHIELD (XSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $86.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 14% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $116,726.11 and approximately $86.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.22 or 0.06880012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00280535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.46 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00392069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00217370 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.