ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.87 and last traded at $155.58. Approximately 14,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 484,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

