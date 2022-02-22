Shopping (SPI) Trading Down 28% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Shopping has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $870,090.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00022873 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,883 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

