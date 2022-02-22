ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of -231.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

