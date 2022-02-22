ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of -231.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
