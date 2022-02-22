Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

