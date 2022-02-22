Siebert Williams Shank Cuts NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $66.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.