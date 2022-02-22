Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
