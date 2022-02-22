Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,973,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

