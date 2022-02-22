Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.71% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 428,119 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 526,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

