Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director James Gregory Davison Purchases 334,000 Shares

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director James Gregory Davison purchased 334,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,738,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,847.50.

Shares of CVE:SSE remained flat at $C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Get Silver Spruce Resources alerts:

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.