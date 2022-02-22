SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.80

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1680131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 2,673,907 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 927,669 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.