SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.80

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1680131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
