Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
