Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

