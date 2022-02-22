Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 2,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMIC. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

