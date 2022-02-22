Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.66. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

