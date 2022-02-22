Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 360,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.