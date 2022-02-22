Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 15.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.